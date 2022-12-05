Community groups, businesses sprucing up park in Moosic

A beloved park in Lackawanna County is undergoing a much-needed makeover.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Mercatili Segilia Park is known as Moosic's hidden gem.

"It was dedicated in 1999. My grandfather John Segilia was the mayor at the time along with council president Joe Mercateli, and they got the park started," Ashley Aldubayan said.

"This is really a secret gem. It's well used by the people of Moosic and this part of the county, but a lot of the stuff was 20 to 30 years old," said Tyler Day, a participant in Leadership Lackawanna.

Members from the nonprofit Leadership Lackawanna core class pick a community service project to tackle each year. With the help of other volunteers, the group has spent several weeks giving the park some much-needed TLC.

"We're building the picnic tables, sanding them, staining them. The gazebo, we are tearing the roof off and putting a new roof on that, landscaping," Day said.

The Segalia family tells Newswatch 16 that John was a "People's Mayor" for 30 years, and seeing the community come together in his honor brings back fond memories.

"I feel like my father is here because he loved Moosic, and he just wanted everyone to have a nice place to go," said Joanne Segilia, daughter of John Segilia.

"It's very nice. He wanted the whole community to enjoy this, so it's something we would like to keep up, especially in his memory, and keep it alive for years to come," Aldubayan said.

Area businesses are joining in to help enhance the park. Staff from Performance Kia in Moosic brought a $5,000 check.

"Every vehicle that was purchased at the dealership over the last month, we were able to take a portion and donate it towards the park and rehab it to where it needs to be," said Bill Werkheiser, regional manager for Performance Kia.

A spring craft fair will be held at this Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 pm at the park on Birney Avenue in Moosic. Proceeds will help fund future projects.

Our Moosic Park team is working hard today!! Posted by Leadership Lackawanna on Thursday, May 12, 2022