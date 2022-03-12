Return of the Santa train in Lackawanna County

Folks braved the rainy conditions for the return of the holiday tradition.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The sound of the Santa being welcomed back to Lackawanna County as the big man in red traded his usual ride of a sleigh and reindeer for a train.

It's the return of the Santa train after a three-year hiatus due to Covid.

"This return means a lot because, as you can see, the crowds are just wonderful, and I was worried about the rain, you know, but it is not keeping people away, and I think it really means a great deal to people.. it's the beginning of the holiday season," said April Rogato, executive assistant, Lackawanna Heritage Valley.

"Oh, we were so sad about it, but we are so happy it is back this year. I used to come with my kids, and now these are my grandkids," said Sarah Lardner, Olyphant.

It was a busy day for Santa making several stops throughout the county from Carbondale, down the historic D &H Railroad, to Steamtown National Historic Site.

At each stop, Santa took some time to greet families and hear all about what kids hope to see under their Christmas trees

"I was really happy to see Santa, I wanted to tell him what I want for Christmas, and I can't wait for Christmas," said Jaizlee Gray and America Tomczyk.

The kids of Lackawanna County tell Newswatch 16 they're pretty sure they've made it on Santa's nice list.

Even though Covid put the tradition on pause, this marks 24 years of spreading holiday magic with Santa and the help of the Lackawanna Heritage Valley.