Retreat center in Lackawanna County back open after pandemic

It's a unique, massive property that largely sat empty for the last two years. This retreat center near Dalton is finally reopening.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALTON, Pa. — Gary Davis has gotten lost more than a few times at his new job at the Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center near Dalton.

When you look at how large this property is, it's easy to see why.

"For the first month, probably, being here on the job, I was finding new locations within the building, let alone outside. There's a grotto that's about a quarter of a mile from our location here, on the other side of the lake, that's just magnificent."

But even though this retreat center is massive, it can still be considered a hidden gem.

Take Gary, for example. He's lived in this part of Lackawanna County his entire life.

"As a child growing up, I didn't really know much about it other than it was a seminary at that point."

It was a seminary for the Diocese of Scranton beginning in the early 1960s.

The property changed names and hands several times before becoming what it is today.

It's finally back open after COVID-19 shut the place down for over two years.

"We couldn't communicate, we couldn't gather together, we couldn't sit together. We couldn't even shake hands," recalled Fr. Madathikudy Kuriakose.

Now they can do all that and then some.

Although the center is primarily a spiritual place, it's also a venue open to everybody for all sorts of events, from weddings to basketball tournaments. There are plenty of rooms for guests to stay too. Or it can just be a place to walk around.

"Forget all the hustle and bustle in their life, in the family or workplace, in a very calm, quiet place," Fr. Kuriakose said.

'People can come and stay here and make their life enjoyable and beautiful by staying here and enjoying the beauty and nature and everything," said Fr. Shibu Mathai.

If you're interested in learning more about the Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center or hosting an event or retreat on the property, click here.