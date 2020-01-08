Retirement send-off with a lot of "Hart"

Dunmore's Vice Principal's farewell.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Dozens and dozens of cars showed up Friday night for a drive-by retirement celebration for a long time Dunmore School District Educator, Margaret Hart.

The sent-off was organized by her two daughters-in-law.

Mrs. Hart spent decades molding the minds of students at the district.

She finished out her career as Vice Principal of the high school.

"I'm humbled and overwhelmed by my family support, by my neighbors, my community, my school community, my school family. Like I said in the past four and a half months, we've had to take care of our graduates on all ends, kindergarten, seniors," said Hart.

Daughters-in-law, Katie and Tiffany Hart, said "She's such a big part of the community. She is, the kids love her. We just wanted to do like a big send-off. And she definitely deserves it. She has done so much for everybody and us so this is the greatest way for everyone to respect her."

Even in retirement, Mrs. Hart has no plans to slow down.

She is, however, looking forward to spending the rest of the summer with her children and grandchildren.