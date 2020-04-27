Retirement parade for pastor in Lackawanna County

A final service was not possible due to the pandemic so the congregation celebrated Pastor Ken Forbes' retirement with a parade.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Pastor Ken Forbes retired from the ministry after 35 years, including nearly 11 of those at the Dunmore Presbyterian Church along Chesnut Street.

Members of the congregation said they weren't able to have a final service due to the pandemic so they celebrated Forbes' retirement with a parade.

"Very thankful and very appreciative of my people, the church, and the community," Pastor Forbes said. "It's been great living in Dunmore, it really has been."