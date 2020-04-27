Retirement parade for pastor in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — Pastor Ken Forbes retired from the ministry after 35 years, including nearly 11 of those at the Dunmore Presbyterian Church along Chesnut Street.
Members of the congregation said they weren't able to have a final service due to the pandemic so they celebrated Forbes' retirement with a parade.
"Very thankful and very appreciative of my people, the church, and the community," Pastor Forbes said. "It's been great living in Dunmore, it really has been."
Local first responders also took part in the retirement parade.