Results are in for Scranton to New York rail study

SCRANTON, Pa. — Amtrak has released its study on the proposed rail service between Scranton and New York.

The study aims to have three roundtrips a day from stations in Scranton and the Poconos.

Under the plan, the first trip would leave Scranton daily at 7 a.m.

There would be two stops in the Poconos, Mount Pocono at 7:38 a.m. and East Stroudsburg at 8:01 a.m.

The train would then make three stops in New Jersey before arriving in Newark at 9:35 a.m. and finally in Manhattan by 9:53 a.m.

The goal is to be able to complete the trip from Scranton to New York in under three hours.

Coming home, the final train of the day would leave new york at 8:11 p.m., arriving in Scranton just after 11 p.m.

Amtrak estimates the project would bring more than $80 million to the local economy.

There are still quite a few hurdles to overcome: upgrading tracks, hiring and training workers, not to mention actually buying the trains.

Rail service from Scranton to new york won't begin anytime before the year 2028.