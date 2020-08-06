Restaurants report good first weekend of outdoor dining

Businesses serve customers in person for the first time since March.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The staff at Terry's Diner in Moosic may have never expected they'd be serving customers in their parking lot along Birney Avenue, but at least they're serving customers in person.

Friday was the diner's first day of table service since mid-March.

"It was a much bigger response than I expected," said owner Terry Holmes.

Holmes said the move to all outdoor dining did have some challenges. Picnic tables in the parking lot are far from normal, but it's a step in the right direction.

"Everybody who came said they just couldn't wait to get out, so people are just tired of being home," he added.

Lucca Restaurant in Taylor took advantage of its parking lot this weekend as well. Owner Len Krappa told Newswatch 16 it will take some adjustment for his staff and for his customers.

"Sunday was a really good crowd and actually we saw a lot of repeat people. They were a little bit apprehensive, I saw them walking in on Friday. But, on Sunday they were bouncing in and happy and waving. It was a whole different atmosphere," he said.

A different atmosphere for sure, but the start of getting things back to normal.