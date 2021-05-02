Restaurants getting ready for game day in Lackawanna County

Super Bowl Sunday is traditionally a busy day for take-out, and with COVID-19 restrictions, it's likely that even more people will opt to take their food home.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Staff at Nina's Wing Bites and Pizza are stocking up on supplies ahead of their busiest night of the week. However, this time, they're preparing not just for a big night, but for a big weekend too.

"We're expecting it to be probably busier on Sunday than ever, and Saturday," said employee Susie Reap.

The snowstorm earlier this week set the staff back a bit; since no one was here to answer the phones, there are fewer pre-orders than usual so far. But they expect more to come rolling in this weekend.

And judging by the stacks and stacks of boxes piled high inside the restaurant, they're ready.

"With us being closed those two and a half days, I think we're gonna be really swamped at the last minute, more than before," said Reap.

Like Nina's a block away, Andy Gavin's expects to be pretty busy on Sunday. But unlike in Super Bowls past, the owner here expects most of his food to go out the door.

"People are still afraid to come inside, but we're doing everything we can to make them comfortable, we've put black-lighting in to kill all the germs on the air conditioning units, but I think it's probably going to be mostly all take-outs, on DoorDash and our normal people coming in for takeouts. I think it'll be all takeout, provided it doesn't snow again, and then it's probably going to hurt it a little bit," said Don Surace, owner of Andy Gavin's Eatery & Pub.

But the restaurant is ready if folks do want to come to watch the game inside with a cold one.

"Yep, we're well-stocked, even though we're having some issues getting some different beers in. We're trying to do the best we can, and we don't want to overstock because we're afraid of being shut down again," said Surace.