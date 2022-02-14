Restaurants busy for Valentine's Day on Monday

Valentine's Day is a busy time of year for restaurants. This particular day of love falls on a day when some of those businesses are closed.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — The kitchen is open at Cusumano in Old Forge and love birds are being wined and dined by candlelight for Valentine's Day.

"Oh, we love it here. We are having our dinner for Valentine's Day," said Diane Wastak, Old Forge.

"I think I am going to have the stuffed pork chop," said William Mullen, Old Forge.

"Oh, probably the chicken piccata for me," said Shirley Bouselli, Old Forge

The restaurant is usually closed on Mondays, but dinner is being served with love for this special occasion.

"Our customers were calling and booking reservations. Then it occurred to us about two months ago that Valentine's was on a Monday. We just decided to open. Our staff is very dedicated to working. We like to work and we like to accommodate everyone," said Thomas Cusumano, Cusumano Owner.

A lot of restaurants have been busy with Valentine's Day reservations since last week but because this special holiday fell on a Monday, restaurants owners tell us they had to open.

Customers are glad they did.

"This is unusual but we enjoy it," said Mullen.

Anthony's, also in Old Forge and also normally closed on Mondays, changed that rule for one night only.

"We wanted to make sure that even though this is a day we are normally closed, they had the opportunity to come in and eat dinner or have a drink to just celebrate together," said Jennifer Wyandt, Anthony's.

Jennifer Wyandt is a server at the restaurant. She says reservations are totally booked.

Even though staff had to come in on their day off, it's worth the extra effort considering the last few years have been difficult with the pandemic.

"It's been a long stretch with COVID. It's nice to have people back in for these holidays. We know our customers are thankful and happy to be back as well," said Wyandt.