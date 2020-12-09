Restaurant raises money for Lackawanna County animal rescue

The Third Annual Rescue Day was put on at Barrel Restaurant in Spring Brook Township Saturday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Another event for the pets was held in Lackawanna County Saturday.

The Third Annual Rescue Day was put on at Barrel Restaurant in Spring Brook Township.

Organizers say the whole point is to raise money to help local animal shelters be able to cover the cost of animal care, food, and other supplies.

Many of those organizations have had their usual fundraisers canceled due to the pandemic.

"They have not be able to do a lot of fundraisers, and its really affected them a lot. so yeah, its not just affecting them it's affecting the animals big time. A lot of spay and neuter is not happening so there's a lot of cats out there its been a tough year," Sharon Grimes, Barrel Restaurant.

Adoptable pets were on hand for people to check out.