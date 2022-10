More than a dozen residents are left without a home now that Motel 81 in Scott Township has been condemned as a result of an oil spill.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday night, Newswatch 16 told viewers about how several people in Lackawanna County were left without a home after an oil spill at Motel 81 in Scott Township.

The building was condemned.

According to residents, the spill happened because of a missing copper pipe in the basement.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Friday afternoon and found most people had moved out, and a few more people were packing up to move.