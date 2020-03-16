Residents at Carbondale facility reach out to loved ones on Facebook

Coronavirus concerns mean these places are off-limits for family and friends.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — No visitors allowed is the rule at medical, nursing and rehab facilities all over our area and the country.

At Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, they've turned to Facebook.

Here, loved ones can see the residents smiling and holding special messages:

'I miss you!'

'Can't wait to see you!'

'I am doing well.'

'I love you.'

Even 'I miss the candy you bring me.'

It's a simple thing; it's an easy way to try to make connections during this stressful time.

Hundreds of people have liked the Facebook posts and made comments about the pictures.

Some are family thanking the staff for posting the photos.

The workers here say loved ones can call, video chat or email residents while the 'No Visitor' policy is in place.

But these special posts are helping a lot, too.