Residents at Allied Services in Scranton test positive for COVID-19

The non-profit is waiting for the results of additional tests.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Several residents at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials say test results are still pending for employees, patients, and residents at the center in Scranton and other Allied Services facilities.

According to officials, residents and resident representatives have been notified. 

Allied Services says it is following all recommended protocols from the CDC and the department of health for handling suspected and confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

