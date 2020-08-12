Reservations required for Christmas mass

This year, churchgoers in the Diocese of Scranton will have to plan ahead if the decide to go to mass in person.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Parishes in our area are gearing up for one of the year's busiest times — Christmas Eve and Christmas Day mass. But those who plan to attend a Christmas mass in person will want to check with their parish to see if they need a reservation.

At St. Peter's Cathedral in downtown Scranton, reservations just opened on Monday, and if you plan on going to mass there, you're going to need one.

To keep church gatherings socially distanced, churchgoers are now required to make reservations for mass on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

In addition, the Diocese of Scranton is also allowing its 118 parishes to hold Christmas Eve masses beginning at 2 p.m. this year, two hours earlier than usual.

Those who plan to attend mass are grateful that even with reservations and a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, this is still an option.

"It's really important to be able to celebrate Christmas with our parish community, but even if we can't, I have to take it a second at a time. So even if we can't be in attendance, I think it is still really important for us to remember what the spirit of the holiday is all about," said Helen Lavelle of Fleetville.

"We feel fortunate that the church is still open and that our close family can join us. Not all of our family will be together because of the COVID, but we're just thankful we have a few people coming," said Scranton resident Judy Zanghi.

St. Peter's Cathedral isn't the only parish in our area requiring reservations for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day mass.

Starting December 19, St. Paul of the Cross parish in South Scranton will be accepting reservations for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day mass.

For the Church of St. Gregory in Clarks Green, reservations opened on December 2 and will go to December 16.

Masses for Christmas Eve are already fully booked. Parishioners believe that making a reservation shouldn't deter people from celebrating the birth of Jesus.

"It's an added safety measure for them. I know with our parish Christmas Eve mass is the busiest, most packed mass we ever have in the year, so it's a way to keep them safe," said Desiree Zielinski from Throop.