Reports of a body in the water sparked the search in Scranton Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews searched a section of the Lackawanna River in Scranton Monday morning after a report of a body in the water.

A caller said a body was seen at East Market Street near Nay Aug Avenue.

Police and fire departments put people at every river overpass from Market Street to Elm Street.

The fire department put a rescue boat in the water.

The search was called off around 8:30 a.m. when nothing was found.