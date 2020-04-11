James May puts up fight against incumbent State Rep.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — James May held a Republican campaign party in Old Forge.
He's running for State Representative in the 114th District, which covers a large portion of Lackawanna County.
This district has been blue for 20 years but James May is putting up a fight against incumbent Representative Bridget Kosierowski.
May says he's leading based on the numbers he's seen so far, but that's what he expected to happen before the mail-in ballots are counted since more Democrats requested mail-ins than Republicans.
May is a former Army Chaplain and served as the spokesperson for PennDot for almost a decade before breaking into politics this year.
May was hopeful that he could use Republican enthusiasm for President Trump to bring more people out to the polls.
"I think so much of how she does and how I do will be closely tied to how Trump and Biden do and I think that's probably true for Cartwright and Bognet as well. } A lot of what we're doing, we can go out and work as hard as we can, but there aren't that many people who woke up this morning and said I want to go out and vote for James May and Bridget Kosierowski. They're going because of the Presidential race and then once they're there they decide what to do. We look and so much of what happens in our races is really tied in with the Presidential race," said May.
Representative Kosierowski stayed home Tuesday night instead of hosting a campaign event because of coronavirus concerns.
She's also a new face for this district after winning a special election in 2019 when Representative Sid Michaels Kavulich passed away.