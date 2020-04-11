James May puts up fight against incumbent State Rep.

"I think so much of how she does and how I do will be closely tied to how Trump and Biden do and I think that's probably true for Cartwright and Bognet as well. } A lot of what we're doing, we can go out and work as hard as we can, but there aren't that many people who woke up this morning and said I want to go out and vote for James May and Bridget Kosierowski. They're going because of the Presidential race and then once they're there they decide what to do. We look and so much of what happens in our races is really tied in with the Presidential race," said May.