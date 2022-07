A senior center in Scranton had a visit from some reptilian therapy animals on Tuesday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — We've seen therapy dogs, but how about therapy reptiles?

Telespond Senior Services in Scranton welcomed all kinds of critters to its center on Tuesday.

Thanks to CDE Exotics in Wilkes-Barre, seniors could get up close and personal with snakes, an alligator, a tortoise, and a bearded dragon.

Seniors had the chance to pet the animals and learn about them in Scranton.