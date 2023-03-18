Reptile expo comes to Scranton

The Electric City Reptile Expo had dozens of vendors and thousands of different reptiles to check out.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Hilton on Adams Avenue was filled with snakes, lizards, and more.

There were also several educational programs so folks could learn more about all kinds of reptiles.

Organizers say they wanted to encourage the love of reptiles in the area.

"There's nothing like that around here. They have events like this somewhere else, but it's always two or three hours away, and we have a thriving community here in Pennsylvania, in northeastern Pennsylvania, and I think they deserve, like a rallying point of their own," said Matthew Helring, co-founder of the expo.

This was the first Electric City Reptile Expo in Scranton, but organizers are hoping to do it again in the future.