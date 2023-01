The break happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday along Poplar Street in the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Repairs are underway on a broken water main in Scranton along Poplar Street, not far from Monroe Avenue.

The break was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Pennsylvania American Water officials say no customers are affected by the break.

Crews are currently replacing a section of pipe and expect to have repairs finished by Sunday night in Scranton.