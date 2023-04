Pennsylvania American Water says a 14-inch main broke on South Keyser Avenue in old forge Tuesday afternoon.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Crews are working to fix a water main break in Lackawanna County.

Pennsylvania American Water says a 14-inch main broke on South Keyser Avenue in old forge Tuesday afternoon.

Keyser Avenue is down to one lane between Lori Drive and Mowry Street.

Crews on the scene say between 50 and 100 people are without water and other customers could have dirty water.

They hope to repair the break in Old Forge before 1 a.m.