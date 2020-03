The congressman said he came in contact with someone over the weekend who tested positive.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A member of the U.S. House of Representatives from our area is self-quarantining after contact with a COVID-19 patient.

U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright, PA 8th District, announced Wednesday that he will remain at home for 14 days after interacting with a family friend who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rep. Cartwright said his office remains accessible by phone for constituents.