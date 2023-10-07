Remembrance Walk held in Lackawanna County

Hundreds gathered to remember loved ones during a special walk at McDade Park in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Hospice of the Sacred Heart hosted their remembrance walk on Saturday. The pet-friendly walk around the park was open to everyone.

Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange emceed the event.

This is the first time the walk has taken place since before the pandemic.

Organizers say the walk helps families celebrate their loved ones' lives.

"After our patients die, those families still have a connection with our staff and our volunteers, and then they can group together, and then they walk, and they have a wonderful opportunity. To celebrate the lives of those people they have lost," said Diane Baldi, CEO of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Proceeds from the walk help support Hospice of the Sacred Heart programs and services.