Remembering 'Tippy's' legacy in Scranton

People in Scranton's west side are mourning the loss of a man they called an icon and a legend in the community.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you've ever been to a sporting event at West Scranton High School, there's a good chance you've come across Anthony 'Tippy' Denunzio.

"He was always, 'Hi, how are you? You know, it's good to see you.' And he was always very upbeat," said Kenneth Flannigan, Scranton.

Now, the West Scranton community is mourning the loss of Tippy. He died over the weekend at the age of 85.

Kenneth Flannigan went to West Scranton in the '60s and says Tippy was part of Invader history.

"It's like a part of us was taken out. We're going through our reunions and different things like that, and he was always part of it. He was there, he was always there," said Flannigan.

Annette Griffin graduated from West Scranton in 1984 and has fond memories of so many events that wouldn't have been the same without Tippy.

"He was at every game. He was always there when we rang the bell going around with the guys ringing the bell. Just he was just there. Everywhere you looked, Tippy was there," said Annette Griffin, Scranton.

Tippy spent 54 years working at the school until he retired in 2019.

Newswatch 16 was there for his big sendoff for making his legendary mark on the school.

People we spoke with say Tippy's passing has left a hole in the spirit of West Scranton because his love and dedication to the school was appreciated by so many generations.

"When my daughter graduated, I think in 2007, and he was a big legend then too. So it was throughout the years he was a big legend," said Griffin.

"Myself, my kids, and my grandkids, now they all remember sets three generations just in my family," said Flannigan.

West Scranton High School officials say they are in the process of organizing a memorial to celebrate Tippy's life.