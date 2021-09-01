Remembering Scranton's Santa

Lew Williamson was honored Saturday at Saint Patrick Church.

SCRANTON, Pa. — What looked like a casting call for a holiday movie was actually folks paying their respects to Scranton's own Santa Claus.

A service was held Saturday morning at Saint Patrick's Church to honor the life of Lew Williamson.

Lew played Santa at The Mall at Steamtown for more than 25 years.

Lew also closed out every Santa parade on WNEP.

Williamson passed away on Monday after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

On Saturday, folks were asked to come and wear a Santa hat in his honor.

Williamson will always be remembered fondly by those who were graced by his presence.

"The sound that they made when he walked through that door, he is Santa. The way he looked at those kids... as they got older, they walked out of my house, adults and kids alike they believed. They believed in the magic of Christmas, and it was all because of him," said Priscilla Grill of Scranton.