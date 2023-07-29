Remembering legendary coach Jack Henzes

People gathered to say goodbye to the legendary former Dunmore football coach Saturday morning at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Blakely.

BLAKELY, Pa. — It was one final goodbye to legendary football coach Jack Henzes on Saturday morning.

The former Dunmore football coach passed away earlier this week at the age of 87.

Hundreds of people came to Friday night's viewing and Saturday morning's funeral at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Blakely to pay their respects and say goodbye to the father, coach, and educator.

"As a cousin of Jack's, I can tell you that I am not surprised with the amount of people here. He wasn't just loved in my hometown of Dunmore, he was loved in our region and even beyond that," said Mary Rinaldi, cousin of Jack Henzes.

Jack Henzes was one of the winningest coaches in Pennsylvania history.