Remembering Larry Napolitano

Members of the community came together on Sunday to remember the North Pocono graduate who recently lost his battle with bone cancer.

MOSCOW, Pa. — On Sunday, communities came together to show exactly what the season of giving means to them.

Friends and family gathered at St. Catherine's Church in Moscow to remember Larry Napolitano.

The North Pocono graduate recently lost his battle with stage four bone cancer.

Loved ones wanted to celebrate the man they knew and loved, all while helping his family during this difficult time, so they decided to continue with the spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

"In his final days, he was in pain, but he would always be asking friends and saying, how are you doing, what's going on with you. And I know he's so thankful of the support and community everybody that's coming out here today to support him," said Christopher Hauner of Moscow.

All the money raised will help Larry's family with funeral and medical expenses.