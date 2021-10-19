Remembering a 'Mayfield monument'

The borough of Mayfield in Lackawanna County is remembering its long-time police chief. Former Chief Mike Mroczka served the borough for 40 years.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — It's safe to say that Mike Mroczka loved his hometown. The former Mayfield police chief passed away last week. More than half of his 88 years were spent in service to the borough.

"It's people like Mike, 40 years of service, four decades of service, that were our Mayfield monuments," said Mayfield Mayor Al Chelik.

Mayor Chelik met Chief Mroczka decades ago at the chief's first job, where he served even longer. He was the organist and choir director at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Mayfield for 50 years.

He became the borough police chief almost by accident when borough officials saw him directing traffic during a parade in 1959. Police work was a lot different in those days.

"His wife Marian would take the police calls, and then if there was something he had to attend to, she would put the light on. And when he drove by and saw the light on, and he would then go in and find out what was going on and answer the call," the mayor recalled.

The Mayfield Police Department grew exponentially under Chief Mroczka's watch.

"He had no police car. They used their own Dodge Dart. He actually started raising money for police vehicles through the policemen's ball. And that's how we were able to get our first police cars."

The department now has a few police cars and several officers, plus a new emergency services center that opened just last year. It's all built on Mike Mroczka's strong foundation.