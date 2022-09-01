Relief effort for tornado survivors

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Survivors of the devastating tornadoes in the south and midwest are now doing their best to pick up the pieces.
Many different individuals and organizations in our region have pitched in to help.
Gerrity's Supermarkets are working with Times-Shamrock Communications and Road Scholar Trucking to collect donations.
They've had collection bins out in stores for the past few weeks and now they are headed south.
"It's an honor. It's a privilege. I'm looking forward to it. Actually, I've been excited about it. Being able to give back, or be a part of and contributing to a catastrophe. And not to mention the competition in the trucking industry, and to see the band of different companies, which are my competitors, come together and as one they're happy to help out. It's amazing," said Darrell Hampton, Transport Driver for Road Scholar Trucking.
On Sunday trucks filled with those donations headed south to Kentucky and Tennessee.
