Community relieved following arrest in Robert Baron murder

A community that's been waiting for an answer to the disappearance of Old Forge businessman Robert Baron finally received one with the arrest of Justin Schuback.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — In past years a Friday night during Lent would see Robert Baron making pizzas.

But for the last six years, Baron's restaurant Ghigiarelli's, has been closed, and his family left searching for answers until now.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell announced Friday that Justin Schuback of Old Forge had been arrested for the suspected killing of Baron.

"It's just shocking that it's something so close to home. You know something like this devastating could happen," said Heidi Gowden, Moosic.

Heidi and Sean Gowden say the rumors surrounding Baron's disappearance have been circulating for some time.

With an arrest, Sean Gowden says the family is one step closer to finally learning the truth, "You don't know if he's alive or dead who did it what's going on, this at least tells the family you can have a funeral, you can put him to rest, and the dirtbags that did it are going to face the consequences".

"Now they finally arrested somebody, give the family a little peace and just put it to rest," said Stephen Seliga, Revello's Pizza manager.

For Revello's Pizza manager Stephen Seliga the missing poster in the window can finally come down, and the community can remember Robert Baron for the man he was.

"Anytime you needed anything, he would give it to you just like many of the pizza owners in this area, they are all just very helpful to the community as he was," said Seliga.

Schuback is currently being held without bail. He is due back in court on April 10.