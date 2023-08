Crews were called to the Regional Hospital of Scranton just before 9 p.m. Saturday night for reports of flooding.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A hospital in Scranton is dealing with flooding issues.

The flooding at Regional Hospital of Scranton on Jefferson Avenue started just before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Patients are being moved to other floors not affected by the flooding.

No one has been hurt, and there's no word yet on the extent of the damage at the hospital in Scranton.