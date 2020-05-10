x
Lackawanna County

Regal Cinemas temporarily closing

The closure includes the theater in Dickson City.

Regal Cinemas will temporarily shut down all theaters this week.

in July, Regal began reopening most of its theaters world-wide after closing for several months during coronavirus lockdowns.

But last month, the company reported a loss of more than $1.5 billion in the first half of 2020.

Regal is the second-largest cinema chain in the United States.

The owner of regal cinemas did not say when theaters could reopen but the company will monitor how coronavirus is impacting world markets.

