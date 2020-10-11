Refugee advocates in Scranton want change

The government announced a plan to slash the number of refugees allowed in the U.S. to a record low.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It is a change some call devastating: a plan to slash the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. from 18,000 per year to 15,000, a record low number.

“It’s very hurtful. Many of my families, their families are in the process, and because of these numbers, their families will not be able to come. They will not be able to join their family," said Sonya Sarner, with the Scranton Catholic Diocese Refugee and Immigration Services.

Sarner has worked with refugees for years in northeastern Pennsylvania, most recently helping groups from the Democratic Republic of Congo resettle in the Scranton area.

She said every refugee has a story to tell and those stories are heartbreaking.

“One of my refugees told me that every night they would go separate rooms to sleep in separate rooms, half of the children with the mother, half of the children with the father. Just in case, at least half of the family would survive," said Sarner.

Sarner is among those asking the government to reconsider the plan and instead allow more refugees in.

She said many do not realize refugees get legal permission to enter the U.S. before they enter the country.

She added they are critical to the workforce in our area. Limiting their numbers could hurt the local economy.

“Construction companies are calling me constantly for more workers. I am not able to refer any of my clients and I think this is the biggest problem our area are facing right now, employers don’t have workers," Sarner said. "They know our clients are great workers and this is the biggest problem.”