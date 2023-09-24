Recovery Walk and Celebration held in Scranton

It was a show of support Sunday afternoon at Nay Aug Park as people came together to walk for those in recovery from addiction.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An event to help overcome substance abuse took place in Scranton.

A recovery walk and celebration at Nay Aug Park on Sunday afternoon celebrated those who have recovered and aimed to show that anyone can do it.

"We are very fortunate to have all these recovery resources in the area. We have great treatment, inpatient and outpatient treatment. Lots of sober houses, halfway houses, and people just generally supportive of recovery," said Frank Bolock, The Recovery Bank.

