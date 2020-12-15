Record number of kids registered for Christmas gift giveaway

Santa is getting some extra help this Christmas season. Several organizations teamed up in Lackawanna County to host a toy giveaway for families in need.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Volunteers filled up trunk after trunk with toys and gifts for children to open on Christmas morning. Cars wrapped around the parking lot of the Parker Hill Church in Dickson City for the annual giveaway.

"It's a really big help because we're a family of 6 and until just a couple of months ago we only had one income. I was a stay-at-home mom, my son got sick a couple years ago so it helps a lot that we're able to just supplement with these extra gifts," said Alyssa Alt from Scranton.

Friends of the Poor and Catholic Social Services joined forces to host the event, and gifts were donated from Toys for Tots and members of the community.

Organizers say this year saw the most children they've ever had on their list.

"There were a lot of middle school-aged kids, high school kids, who were really in need and we wanted to make sure we could fill that. And that was thanks to the generosity of our community that we were able to purchase those gifts," said Meghan Loftus, President, and CEO of Friends of the Poor.

"It means a lot being able to have something for my son," said Paula Backman of Dunmore.

It was Paula Backman's first time participating in the toy drive. Like many other people here today, COVID-19 has made for a difficult year. Backman said she wanted the organizers and volunteers to know "how grateful so many people are for these kinds of things. Because it's important for everyone to still have that spirit inside themselves for this time of year."

"I believe every year is important but this year has been particularly difficult. It's impacted families in so many ways so this is a small way of giving back," said Tracey Mulrain, Director for Catholic Social Services.

The distribution had to be drive-thru style this year because of the coronavirus. Organizers say it was a bit of a challenge but like every year, it's all worth it in the end.