CARBONDALE, Pa. — The largest jackpot ever in one of the Pennsylvania lottery Fast Play games has been sold in Carbondale.

Someone purchased the top-dollar ticket for $20 at the Convenient Food Mart on South Main street in the Pioneer City.

That ticket is now worth more than $1.9 million.

It was purchased Saturday still no word who won it.

The Convenient Food Mart in Carbondale will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.