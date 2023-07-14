Reassessment underway in Taylor

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with officials about the data mailers and what homeowners will need to do with them.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Last July, Newswatch 16 tagged along as data collectors began the Lackawanna County reassessment in Taylor going home to home.

This is the first time in more than 50 years properties are being appraised to make sure homeowners are paying a fair amount in taxes.

Christopher Gerancher is the project supervisor and says a little over 2,000 homeowners should be receiving mailers with the information collected on their property, "Once they receive them, it's a good opportunity to look at what we have gathered concerning their properties, that the pertinent data that does play into the evaluation of the assessments and when they get that piece of paper in their hand, it's very self-explanatory."

The mailer looks like this sample form with details about your property, along with a glossary of terms on the back.

"If they see something on that form that does not make sense to them, flip the page over and read through the glossary of terms, and I guarantee you'll find what you need back there to better understand the front of that data mailer," said Gerancher, Tyler Technologies Appraisal Project Supervisor.

Then, review the mailer to make sure the information on it is accurate.

"If all the information that they see on the front of that data mailer is correct, at that point, they don't have to do anything with that data mailer. They can keep it for their records, and I would keep it for your records," explained Gerancher.

If not, you will still be able to make changes before it goes to the next step in the assessment.

"This is their opportunity to correct anything they feel should be changed in the data collection portion of it as we move forward throughout the next year, two years of setting values, and moving forward to 2026," added Gerancher.

Data collectors are still out gathering information in the county and are almost finished in Scranton.

Next on the list is Dunmore.