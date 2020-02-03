Members of the Newswatch 16 team shared the delights of reading with school children in our area.

Take some time today to curl up with a good book. Today is National Read Across America Day. The day is held each year in honor of Dr. Seuss, whose birthday was March 2.

Schools across our area are celebrating Read Across America all week with special events and activities, including celebrity readers.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey was one of those readers on Monday. He read "The Cat in the Hat" to fifth and sixth graders at Riverside Elementary School East in Lackawanna County.

He also answered questions the students had about how we decide which stories to cover at The News Station and how early the morning team wakes up.

Morning show anchor Tom Williams took some time to entertain children in Luzerne County.

Tom read "Nittany Lion Everyday Superhero" to second graders at Dodson Elementary in Forty Fort. He also talked to the children about the news business and the importance of reading.

Stacy Lange got up early to read to all of the students at Jefferson Elementary School in Mount Cobb.

Stacy read "The Word Collector" by Peter Reynolds.

She then chatted with the kids about how reading helps her do her job and answered questions about what it's like to be a reporter here at Newswatch 16.