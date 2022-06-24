Reaction to Roe v. Wade ruling in Scranton

People in Scranton expressed varied views on the Supreme Court ruling overturning abortion rights.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Reactions to the Supreme Court's ruling continue to pour in, and as expected, it's drawing mixed feelings.

Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton weighed in on the Supreme Court's vote to overturn Roe V Wade in a statement saying, in part, "I am thankful that the majority of justices on the U. S. Supreme Court have recognized and upheld the sanctity of human life ... For Catholics, respecting life, especially the unborn, is intrinsic to our identity as people of faith."

Parishioners attending mass at St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton echoed the bishop's message.

"God is the author of life, and therefore we respect that gift, and we are grateful that our country from its founding had the right to life as an important part of who we are," said Sister Michael Hartman.

"Overjoyed," said Patricia Nestor. "Yesterday, the gospel was about how Elizabeth was pregnant with John the Baptist, and the angel came to Zachariah and said he would be filled with the Holy Ghost in the womb. Life begins at conception. It was right there in the gospel."

The decision now means laws will be left up to individual states. So far, Pennsylvania will continue to allow abortion rights.

Other community members spoke out against the Supreme Court's ruling.

"Oh, my word, it is a sad day," Helen Gaus said. "I would want my own rights in what I can do with myself."