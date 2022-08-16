Reaction mixed on Scranton School District vote for armed guards in schools

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress spoke with people on both sides of the issue.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Parents and some school leaders are offering mixed reactions after the Scranton School Board's vote at a special meeting Monday night to move forward with hiring 20 armed guards for the upcoming school year.

The board authorized 20 new armed guards contracted through Cardinal Point Security Group to patrol school buildings.

The guards are in addition to the district's current resource officers.

School director Sarah Cruz tells Newswatch 16 that she and two other board members voted against the contract, saying parents didn't have enough time to weigh in.

"A lot of community members, especially parents, were not aware of it. It is still summer; they're focusing on summer activities with their children," said school director Sarah Cruz.

The Scranton Superintendent of Schools issued a statement on the decision saying, in part:

"The armed guards add an additional level of protection in our school buildings." and that their "number one priority is the safety and security of staff and students."

Cleveland Cook has three children who go to school in the district. With everything going on across the country, he believes more security is the right move.

"It'll give parents peace of mind, really. I have children in the school district, and I worry as well. Personally, I've thought about taking my kids out of the school district because of everything going on. God forbid, you know, I don't want any parent, any student, or teacher to go through a situation like that," Cook said.

Not everybody shares the same feelings. Some have mixed feelings about adding armed security.

"Armed security guards," said Blanca Aguirre. "I don't know about that."

"On one hand, the threat is really something you have to worry about these days, but I don't know, I feel like we have to find another alternative," Joseph McLaughlin said. "I don't know if more guns in school is the right answer."

The guards' contract will cost the district $3.4 million over three years.

The school safety and security officer tells Newswatch 16 that the district is working on a phased approach to bringing in these guards. It's all dependent on how quickly the company can provide them.