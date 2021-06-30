Rare, but not unprecedented heat this June

Since record keeping began in 1901, there have been 23 heat waves during the month of June including two so far this year.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — We started June with a heatwave and now we close the month with another one.

Heat like this so early in the summer is rare. Looking back at the data from every June since record keeping began back in 1901, some years it didn't even hit 90 once the entire month. In other years, it hit 90 more than five time throughout the month.

The extreme heat we've had this June isn't necessarily unprecedented, but it is rare. Tuesday's high of 97 degrees was the third hottest temperature ever recorded during the month of June. It hit 99 in the year 1919 and 98 in the year 1952.

By definition here in the Northeast, a heatwave is three consecutive days of 90 or above. These usually happen in July or August but it has happened quite a few times in June as well. Since record keeping began in 1901, I counted 23 heat waves during the month of June including the two we have had this year. The longest June heatwave ever recorded happened in 1925. It was 8 days long.

This year we have had two separate heat waves, one at the beginning of the month on June 5, 6 and 7th, and one to end the month. That has only ever happened two other times since record keeping began in 1943 and 1959.

Another interesting point to note, hitting 90 degrees for the 7th time this month puts 2021 in third place for the most number of 90 degree days during the month of June only behind the years 1943 and 1923.

And as we close out the month, 2021 is now officially in second place for the warmest high temperatures during the month of June. The average high this month was 85. The only year the average high was hotter than that was in 1952 with an average high of 87.5.

The meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Binghamton, the forecast office for the Scranton area, says this doesn't necessarily mean we'll break records in July and August too. But he says this excessive heat this early in the summer is something to pay attention to. Heat leads to evaporation in the soils, which could lead to a drought.

"We have less moisture in the air, you get less cloud cover, you get more sunshine where it's kind of a feedback where we end up seeing more hot weather and the propensity for drought conditions. The official prediction for the rest of the summer is above normal, so I wouldn't be surprised if we continue to see some heat in July and even into August," said Dave Nicosia, National Weather Service Meteorologist.



Last summer, it was the hottest July on record with 16 days of 90 or above but the weather pattern can change pretty quickly. So anything is possible for July and August.