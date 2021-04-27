Ramp closed for bridge work

Drivers in part of Lackawanna County will be forced to take a detour for much of the summer.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT has started work on a bridge that connects the Dickson City business district with the Abingtons and Scranton.

Because of the work, drivers coming from Clarks Summit will not be able to take routes 6 and 11 from the notch directly to Dickson City.

Instead, drivers are being directed onto the North Scranton Expressway to Providence Road and back onto the Expressway towards Dickson City.