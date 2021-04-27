Ramp closed for bridge work

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT has started work on a bridge that connects the Dickson City business district with the Abingtons and Scranton.
Because of the work, drivers coming from Clarks Summit will not be able to take routes 6 and 11 from the notch directly to Dickson City.
Instead, drivers are being directed onto the North Scranton Expressway to Providence Road and back onto the Expressway towards Dickson City.
PennDOT says to expect the work to continue throughout the summer in this part of Lackawanna County.