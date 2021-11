The rally was hosted by three different organizations in Lackawanna County.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A rally for transgender rights was held in downtown Scranton on Saturday.

The rally was hosted by Action Together, Pennsylvania Coalition for Trans Youth and TAKE, which stands for Transgender Advocates Knowledgeable Empowering.

People lined the sidewalk and courtyard outside of City Hall along North Washington Avenue.

There were also speakers at the rally in Scranton.