Rally for Restaurants held in Scranton

Downtown eatery Posh opened for the night at Lackawanna College's student-run restaurant, 409 on Adams.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's no secret that restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic.

So Lackawanna College is stepping in to help with its Rally for Restaurants event.

Local businesses can open for the night at the college's student-run restaurant, 409 on Adams.

Downtown eatery Posh dished up meals with the help of student chefs, wait staff, and food free of charge provided by the college.

Money raised from the meals, go directly to participating restaurants to help offset money lost over the last year due to capacity restrictions.

Students say it's not only wonderful to help those in the industry but learn alongside them.

"You go out to eat just on a Friday night to these restaurants, and now they're coming here and they're helping us," said Kelly Bachuta, culinary arts student. "They benefit because they're giving back but at the same time it's really cool to work under so many different chefs."