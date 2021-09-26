Raising money to fight cancer in Scranton

The run is held in memory of Paul Hook O'Malley, who spent his life training amateur and professional boxers in the area before he lost his battle with cancer.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual race in the Electric City was all about raising money to help fight cancer.

The 29th annual Hook O'Malley Firecracker Run and Walk stepped off Sunday morning on North South Road in Scranton.

More than 20 runners participated in the one-mile run.

The run is held in memory of the late Paul Hook O'Malley, the father of the former Lackawanna County Commissioner Pat O'Malley.

Organizers say he spent his life training amateur and professional boxers in the area before he lost his battle with cancer.

"It's just a tribute to who he was. He cared about the community, and he cared about the spirits and the well-being of the boxers that he had in the gym," said Pat O'Malley.