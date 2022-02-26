Raising money to fight cancer in Olyphant

The fundraiser was held at the Olyphant Hose Company along Willow Street in the borough Saturday afternoon.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Celebrating remission and helping others was the goal of one fundraiser in Lackawanna County.

DJ Gordo, a DJ for the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders and his wife Jeannie Rodriguez hosted the fundraiser Saturday afternoon at the Olyphant Hose Company along Willow Street in the borough.

Folks could enjoy dinner and basket raffles.

Money from the event will help with medical bills for the family, the American Cancer Society, and another person battling cancer.

"We're also donating some to somebody that's in remission, so to pay just a little bill, you know, to pay just for a little bit of medicine, just to put a little smile on their face and say you know, you're not alone," said DJ Gordo, Organizer.

Gordo and Rodriguez hope to host more events like this later this year in Lackawanna County.