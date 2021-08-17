Raising money for Dickson City flood relief

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A big effort to help families ravaged by flooding this summer in Lackawanna County.
Tuesday's fundraiser at the Circle Drive-In was put on by the Dickson City Flood Relief Committee.
Three months ago, Dundaff Street in the borough was left in ruins by storms and a lot of homes were damaged.
The neighborhood is not considered a flood zone, so the damage is not covered by insurance.
Dozens of baskets were raffled off at tonight's fundraiser in Dickson City.
Those in attendance were also treated to a showing of "The Goonies."