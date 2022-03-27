Raising money for air packs in Carbondale

A pasta dinner for a good cause was held at Whites Crossing Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The Whites Crossing Volunteer Fire Department held the dinner to raise money for new air packs for the station.

Air packs are crucial to firefighters. They need to be tested every few years as well as replaced about every 15 years.

"It's an essential piece of equipment, on any kind of hazardous material calls, car accident or fire. They need to be replaced and updated," said Shaun Sayer, Assistant Chief.

The dinner included pasta, meatballs, rolls, and cookies for dessert.