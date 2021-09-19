Raising a glass to your dog in Lackawanna County

A winery hosted a dog-friendly festival on Sunday.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Folks were able to raise a glass on Sunday to their favorite four-legged friends.

Maiolatesi Wine Cellars hosted a dog-friendly festival at its vineyard in Scott Township, near Olyphant.

All breeds were welcome, but the event was put together by the Pittie Chicks - an organization that aims to provide homes to pit bulls.

The animal rescue Treasure's Hope even had some adoptable pups at the event.

"It's great for the dogs! It's also great to destigmatize a lot of the breeds. There's a lot of breeds that get a bad rep, so with socializing, being friendly with people and with the other dogs, so it's really great to see," said Katie McNulty of Clarks Summit.