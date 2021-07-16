Rain or shine for Scranton Co-op Farmers Market

It wasn't exactly the most picturesque opening day for the popular farmers market in Scranton, but that didn't stop people from showing up.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Whether they were taking cover and enjoying food from one of the many vendors, walking around with umbrellas in hand, or choosing to embrace the rain, Mother Nature didn't put a stop to opening day at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market.

"I've waited all year to come to the Farmers Market and I will not be leaving rain or shine," said Carolyn Chakiris from Dickson City.

For the vendors, that was music to their ears, especially after the past year and a half.

"It's nice, it is really nice just to have things feel just a little more normal. Less fear, more fun!" said Amber Peregrim, owner of Miller's Orchards in Clarks Summit.

"We've been pretty busy, it's been exciting. I work over here on the flower side of our stand and I'm making bouquets it seems as fast as I can sell them," said Marguerite Fuller, an employee for Harford Farm in Susquehanna County.

11 year-olds Brooklyn Yankow and Olivia Dell Aglio were more than happy to be likely the youngest people working at the market, at the Grave's Family Farm stand.

"I feel like all the stands here just have something special about them. And it's just fun walking around, buying stuff, and working too," said Yankow.

"This farmers market, I don't know how long it's been around but I know it's been around for longer than I was born! We just got here and it started to pour," said Dell Aglio.

Although it proved to be mostly a washout, people here didn't seem to mind.

9 year-old Cameron Davis even enjoyed it!

"I like the rain, the wetness, it's no problem!"

For those who prefer the sunshine, there's still plenty of opportunities to stop by the farmers market. It's open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon to 6 p.m., now until Thanksgiving.