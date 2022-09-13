Railroads ready to strike

If there is a strike, a locomotive that normally hauls products like lumber, raw plastics, and grain thousands of miles won't be able to leave the yard.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Railroads all across America could be coming to a stop, and that could have profound impacts across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

At the Taylor yard in Lackawanna County, most operations could come to a halt if a new labor agreement isn't reached by Friday morning.

The freight from trains is loaded onto trucks for delivery. Those operations will likely stop if there's a strike.

Building a home? Many deliveries of lumber come by rail. A strike could mean even higher prices.

Buying a car? Many deliveries of new automobiles also come by train. That could further delay an already slow purchasing process at the dealership.

Pennsylvania's biggest industry is agriculture. In our area, grain that's turned into flour at local mills often comes by train.

In a quote given to Newswatch 16, a representative from a local railroad who wished to remain anonymous said,

"We are hopeful that the class one's and labor unions come to an agreement before the strike date. Because a strike will have a negative impact on the national economy in an environment where the supply chain is already stretched."

And while there is no information on how long a railroad strike could last if it does happen, the federal law governing railroad contract talks says no strike or employee lockout of railroad workers will be allowed before Friday.

So there are still a little more than 48 hours to go to reach a settlement.